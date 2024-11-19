Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Balapur Seat: Sena (UBT) Candidate Nitin Deshmukh Takes On Shiv Sena's Baliram Siraskar

The Maharashtra assembly elections are set to take place on November 20 and the counting of votes will be held on November 23. The Maharashtra assembly has a total of 288 constituencies and the Balapur assembly seat is part of the Akola Lok Sabha constituency.

The 2011 Census placed the estimated population of Balapur at 44,494. Balapur's average literacy rate is 69%.

2019 Assembly Results In Balapur

In 2019, Nitin Kumar Tale of then undivided Shiv Sena won from the seat. He won with 69,343 votes. Dhairyavardhan Pundkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA) was the runner up from the seat. Dr. Rehman Khan of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) got 44,507 votes.

Candidates In The Fray For The 2024 Assembly Elections

This time, Nitin Bhikanrao Deshmukh has been nominated by Shiv Sena (UBT) from the seat. He is the Mahayuti candidate from the seat. Gangane Mahesh Sudhakarrao is the Congress candidate from the seat, making him the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) candidate from Akot.

Baliram Bhagwan Siraskar is the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) candidate from the seat. He is the Mahayuti candidate from the seat.

Mangesh Gajanan Gadge is the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate from the seat and SN Khatib has been fielded by the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) which has a presence in the Balapur constituency.