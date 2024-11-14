 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Amit Shah Calls MVA 'Aurangzeb Fan Club', Accuses Uddhav Thackeray Of Abandoning Core Values Of His Father, Balasaheb Thackeray
Shah asked, “Uddhav Babu, who are you sitting with today?” Amit Shah emphasised that every vote for the BJP will play a crucial role in shaping India’s future. He warned that if the MVA comes to power, Maharashtra will be exploited for resources, effectively turning it into an “ATM” for Congress, something that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had insinuated two days ago.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | File Pic & ANI

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a rally in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, sharply criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, referring to it as the ‘Aurangzeb Fan Club. He also targeted Uddhav Thackeray for his current political alliances, accusing him of abandoning the core values of his father, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, and forsaking key issues like the renaming of Aurangabad, the Ram temple construction, Article 370’s revocation, and the surgical strike against Pakistan in his pursuit of power.

Home Minister Blames Congress For Misleading People With False Promises

Confident that the BJP would form the government in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, he blamed the Congress for misleading people with false promises in Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh. He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a recent incident involving a copy of the Indian Constitution.

“When journalists got their hands on that copy, it had blank pages. By showing a fake Constitution, Rahul broke the trust of the people and insulted Babasaheb. Apparently, you have never read the Indian Constitution, Rahul Baba,” he said.

Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of Ignoring National Security Issues

He also accused Congress of ignoring national security issues during the tenure of the Sonia Gandhi Manmohan Singh government, claiming it failed to act on Naxalism and terrorism due to vote bank politics. He also dismissed claims that investment in Maharashtra had dropped under the current government. He didn't spare NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar either and accused him of not granting Marathi the status of a classical language despite his long tenure as Chief Minister and Union Minister.

