 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Modi Govt Will Amend Waqf Act, Danke Ki Chot Par,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah At Ghatkopar Rally
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday boldly asserted that the Narendra Modi government will amend the Waqf Board law "come what may (danke ki chot par)" and after that no one would be able to declare private land as Waqf property.

Shah said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is against the changes, but the bill to amend the law regarding the Waqf board will soon be passed in the Parliament.

Home Minister On Waqf

Speaking at the rally in Ghatkopar on Tuesday, the Union Minister said that in Congress-ruled Karnataka, entire villages had been declared as Waqf property.

article-image

"The Waqf Board of Karnataka has transferred lands of farmers, villages and old temples to Waqf property, and no one can stop them. It won't be possible here, because Modi ji has proposed the changes in the law of the Waqf Board. The Aghadi is against the changes, but the bill to amend the law regarding the Waqf board will soon be passed in the Parliament," Shah said.

"Narendra Modi sarkar waqf kanoon danke ki chot par badal ne wali hai (Come what may Narendra Modi government is going to amend the Waqf act) and then no one's land or house would be declared as Waqf property. This is a free India, and no one has the permission to do this," he added.

What Is The Waqf Act Of 1995?

The Waqf Act 1995, was originally established to regulate Waqf properties, but it has long faced criticism over issues of mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha this August, seeks to bring sweeping reforms, introducing digitisation, stricter audits, transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

article-image

Amit Shah in his rally further talked about a petition submitted by a large group of ulemas to the Congress State President in Maharashtra, demanding 10 per cent reservation for Muslims. He said the Indian Constitution does not allow reservation based on religion.

"Just now, a large group of ulemas met the Congress State President in Maharashtra and submitted a petition demanding 10 per cent reservation for Muslims. In this country, 50 per cent of reservations have already been allocated, and if you (Congress) want to provide reservation to Muslims, then someone's reservation will have to be reduced. Our Constitution does not allow reservation based on religion...let Rahul Baba and his company do what they can, but we will protect the reservation rights of OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis," Shah said in his speech.

"A few days ago, I presented the BJP's manifesto before the people of the state, and on the same day, Kharge ji presented the Maha Aghadi's manifesto to the public. Furthermore, Kharge ji told the Maharashtra Congress to make promises that can be fulfilled, not promises that can't be kept," Shah added.

article-image

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.

The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

