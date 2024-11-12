 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'If Congress Returns, They Will Restore Article 370', Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah During Ghatkopar Rally; VIDEO
Union Minister Amit Shah claimed that while the Congress government allocated Rs 1,51,000 crore between 2004 and 2014 for the development work in Maharashtra, his government has provided Rs 10,15,890 crore for the same purpose.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
Amit Shah addresses a rally in Ghatkopar, highlighting key issues in the Maharashtra Elections 2024 | X

Mumbai: Union Minister Amit Shah claimed that while the Congress government allocated Rs 1,51,000 crore between 2004 and 2014 for the development work in Maharashtra, his government has provided Rs 10,15,890 crore for the same purpose. He urged the people to ensure the formation of the Mahayuti government for the development of Maharashtra.

He was speaking at a campaign rally in Ghatkopar on Tuesday for the five Mahayuti candidates from North East Mumbai – Suvarna Karanje from Vikhroli, Ashok Patil from Bhandup, Ram Kadam from Ghatkopar West, Mihir Kotegia from Mulund, and Parag Shah from Ghatkopar East.

While criticising the Congress, Shah said that if the Congress returns to power in the country, they will restore Article 370 in Kashmir. Shah challenged Uddhav Thackeray to clarify his stance on this issue. He asked Thackeray to state whether he supports the return of Article 370.

Commenting on the promises in the manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shah said, “The day I presented our manifesto, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also launched the MVA’s manifesto. Just a few days ago, Kharge had said that promises should be made that can actually be fulfilled. If the Congress president doesn’t have faith in his own party, do you?” He further added, “But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises are like a line carved in stone. Modi’s guarantee…”

He asked the gathered crowd, “Can the MVA handle the development of Dharavi, Mumbai and Maharashtra?” Shah also expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government will form in the state.

In addition to Ghatkopar, Shah held a rally in Kandivli as well. Over the next six days, there will be campaign rallies of Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and many other leaders across the state.

