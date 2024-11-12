Jharkhand Elections 2024: 'As Long As There's Even One BJP MLA, We Won't Allow Reservations For Muslims,' Says Home Minister Amit Shah

File image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Dhanbad: Calling Congress an "Anti-reservation" party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that as long as there is one Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, they will not allow reservations for Muslims.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Shah said, "Congress is an anti-reservation party. They want to end reservations for backward classes and Dalits to provide it to Muslims. As long as there's even one BJP MLA, we won't allow reservations for Muslims."

#WATCH | Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...They (JMM-Congress) believe that they have looted the public's money and nothing will happen. Form a BJP government here, those who have looted the money will be hanged upside down..." pic.twitter.com/rohDNwa4ny — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

Shah also mentioned that if 35 crore rupees are seized from JMM minister Alamgir Alam's house and 350 crore rupees are seized from a Congress MP's house, then whose money is this?

"This is the money looted from the youth and mothers of Dhanbad. They thought they could get away with looting like this. Just form a BJP government, and we will set these looters straight," he said.

Home Minister Sharpens His Attacks On The Ruling Govt

Sharpening his attacks on ruling government, Amit Shah said that they committed a 1,000 crore MGNREGA scam, land scam, mining scam, adding, "They are a scam-ridden government."

The Union Home Minister asserted that 'Modi guarantee pathar ki lakeer hoti hai.'

"When our government comes, we will implement our 'Sankalp Patra'. We will fulfill all guarantees we make. We have promised that Rs 2,100 will be deposited into women's bank accounts. Regardless of gas prices nationwide, it won't cost more than Rs 500 here, and on Diwali and Raksha Bandhan, BJP's government will provide two free gas cylinders," Amit Shah said.

"When the BJP government comes, youth will receive Rs 2,000, farmers' paddy will be purchased at Rs 3100 per quintal, and pensions for the disabled and widows will be increased by Rs 2,500," he added.

Home Minister Speaks On The Infiltration Issue

Speaking on the infiltration issue, Shah said that they are taking away Jharkhand's food and jobs.

"They marry tribal women 2-3 times and take over their land. When BJP comes to power, we will find and deport every infiltrator from here," he said.

The first phase of elections in Jharkhand is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and the second phase is scheduled for November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)