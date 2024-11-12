'Jharkhand Ki Bhrasht Sarkar Ko Badlenge,' Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath At Daltonganj Rally Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Addressing A Rally In Daltonganj | ANI

Daltonganj (Jharkhand): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called for a united effort to change the state government in Jharkhand ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

The UP CM was addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Daltonganj.

Referring to the foiling of a conspiracy by the INDIA Alliance, Yogi said that the people of Jharkhand would neither tolerate nor accept the current government and would work together to change the state's corrupt administration.

He highlighted ongoing struggles in the state, particularly the issue of "roti, beti, maati," referring to immigrants registering tribal land in their names after marrying tribal women.

Statement Of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

"The enthusiasm among the people and their determination to foil the conspiracy of the INDIA Alliance--Congress, JMM, and RJD--makes it clear that Jharkhand has decided, 'Na sahenge, na kahenge, ekjut hokar, Jharkhand ki bhrasht sarkar ko badlenge.' This is the need of the hour because Jharkhand is facing major issues related to roti, beti, and maati," he said.

#WATCH | #JharkhandElection2024 | In Daltonganj earlier today, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "...The enthusiasm among the people, the sense of foiling the conspiracy of INDI Alliance - Congress, JMM and RJD that can be seen make it seem that Jharkhand has decided, 'Na sahenge, na… pic.twitter.com/nGaCba3BAr — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah On Infiltrators

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand, a law would be brought to prevent the transfer of land to "infiltrators" even if they marry tribal women.

Addressing a public rally in the Tamar constituency, Shah said, "The illegal immigrants are taking up the jobs meant for tribals of the state... The infiltrators are dangerous for our daughters, our resources, and our land... When we form the government, we will bring a law that will prohibit the immigrant from registering tribal land in his name, even if he marries a tribal girl. We will make the immigrant give back the acquired land."

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Addressing a public rally in Tamar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... The illegal immigrants are taking up the jobs meant for tribals of the state... The infiltrators are dangerous for our daughters, our resources, and our land... When we form… pic.twitter.com/5ZNNoGMhmo — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

Shah further launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and said the way the former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren was humiliated and removed from the post was not just an insult to him but to the entire tribal community.

"Champai Soren has been loyal for so many years, standing with Hemantji, but how he was humiliated and removed is not just an insult to Champai Soren but an insult to the entire tribal community. The main issue was that Champai Soren stated that corruption should stop, but the JMM was not willing to end it," Shah said.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. In the previous assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, the BJP won 25 and Congress won 16 seats.

