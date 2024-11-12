 Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP Will Reclaim Land Grabbed By Infiltrators If Elected To Power,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
“We will also constitute a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them.” Shah contended in a bid to give more teeth to BIP"s infileration’ poll plank before Jharkhand votes in the first phase on Wednesday. Shah also accused the JMM-led coalition government of “patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators to serve its own purpose.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
File image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah | PTI

Ranchi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that BIP would -- if it came to power in Jharkhand — bring a law to prevent transfer of land to “infiltrators” if they married tribal women. He was addressing an election on Monday rally in favour of former chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren in Seraikela.

Home Minister On Tribal Population

“Tribal population is on the decline in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing our land by marrying our daughters”, he remarked, while revealing his party’s plans for Jharkhand. Shah claimed that Champai Soren was “insulted” when he tried to raise the issue of infiltrators, and was forced to resign as the Chief Minister by JMM leader Hemant Soren. “The JMM, Congress and RJD leaders are only working for their personal gains and indulging in corruption,” he alleged, promising that corrupt leaders of the JMM-led coalition would be put in jail if BJP formed the government in Jharkhand.

BJP President JP Nadda On Taking Tough Measures Against Infiltrators

On Saturday, BJP president and union minister J P Nadda had been equally unequivocal in his party’s plan to take tough measures against infiltrators. “If BJP comes to power in Jharkhand, it will protect the rights of local communities and will not give tribal status to children of an "infiltrator” father and local Adivasi mother,” he had remarked while addressing an election rally in Palamu.

Addressing a rally in Tamar in Ranchi district, Shah called Congress a "sinking ship,” adding that it would not be able to save Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the elections, PTI reports. He promised the BJP would make Jharkhand the most prosperous state in the next five years if voted to power.

