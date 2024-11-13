Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Chopper Checked By EC Officials Amid Uddhav Thackeray Bag Frisking Row; Video Surfaces |

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s helicopter was inspected by election officials on Tuesday upon his arrival in Maharashtra's Latur, for a campaign event, following a similar check of Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray’s bags earlier in Yavatmal and again in Latur. The inspection of Thackeray’s bags twice in two days has stirred controversy, with Thackeray and his allies alleging unfair treatment by election authorities amid the ongoing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement.

BREAKING: EC officials search chopper carrying Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Minister permitted the search without complaint.

Earlier search of Uddhav Thackeray's bags by EC officials led to I.N.D.I.A bloc accusing of singling out opposition leaders. pic.twitter.com/kD1cjmFah3 — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) November 12, 2024

In a video from Latur, election officials were seen boarding Gadkari’s helicopter and inspecting bags inside, following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure a 'level playing field' and prevent any unlawful distribution of cash or gifts that could sway voters. The Election Commission, in response to the controversy, clarified that such measures are routinely carried out during elections to ensure compliance with MCC guidelines.

Thackeray’s bag inspection first occurred on Monday in Yavatmal and was repeated the following day in Latur, where he was campaigning for former MLA Dinkar Mane, a Shiv Sena UBT candidate in the Ausa constituency. The Sena UBT posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing Thackeray visibly frustrated with the repeated searches, questioning the officials on their motivations. He asked them to provide their names, postings, and appointment details, expressing irritation at being the 'first customer' for checks.

Uddhav Blasts EC Officials Over Bag Check

In the video, Thackeray also questioned whether similar searches were conducted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah when they campaign in Maharashtra. His rhetorical question highlighted his suspicion that the checks were unfairly targeting opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance responded by questioning Thackeray’s opposition to the checks, suggesting he should have no concerns if there was nothing hidden. Conversely, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) argued that the checks were a tactic to harass opposition leaders ahead of the assembly polls on November 20.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "The Election Commission does its work during the elections... Our luggage, helicopter, private jet, cars, everything is checked. They reach our homes. We dont have a problem with it if it is done impartially.… pic.twitter.com/sht2ARmWuh — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut voiced these concerns strongly, challenging the impartiality of the election authorities. He alleged that large amount funds were being brought in by leaders of the ruling alliance, asking if they faced the same scrutiny. “The Election Commission does its work, we have no problem,” he said, but questioned whether Mahayuti leaders’ luggage was subject to similar inspections.