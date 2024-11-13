 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Chopper Checked By EC Officials Amid Uddhav Thackeray Bag Frisking Row; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUnion Minister Nitin Gadkari's Chopper Checked By EC Officials Amid Uddhav Thackeray Bag Frisking Row; Video Surfaces

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Chopper Checked By EC Officials Amid Uddhav Thackeray Bag Frisking Row; Video Surfaces

In a video from Latur, election officials were seen boarding Gadkari’s helicopter and inspecting bags inside, following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure a 'level playing field' and prevent any unlawful distribution of cash or gifts that could sway voters.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Chopper Checked By EC Officials Amid Uddhav Thackeray Bag Frisking Row; Video Surfaces |

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s helicopter was inspected by election officials on Tuesday upon his arrival in Maharashtra's Latur, for a campaign event, following a similar check of Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray’s bags earlier in Yavatmal and again in Latur. The inspection of Thackeray’s bags twice in two days has stirred controversy, with Thackeray and his allies alleging unfair treatment by election authorities amid the ongoing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforcement.

In a video from Latur, election officials were seen boarding Gadkari’s helicopter and inspecting bags inside, following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure a 'level playing field' and prevent any unlawful distribution of cash or gifts that could sway voters. The Election Commission, in response to the controversy, clarified that such measures are routinely carried out during elections to ensure compliance with MCC guidelines.

Thackeray’s bag inspection first occurred on Monday in Yavatmal and was repeated the following day in Latur, where he was campaigning for former MLA Dinkar Mane, a Shiv Sena UBT candidate in the Ausa constituency. The Sena UBT posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), showing Thackeray visibly frustrated with the repeated searches, questioning the officials on their motivations. He asked them to provide their names, postings, and appointment details, expressing irritation at being the 'first customer' for checks.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Blasts EC Officials For Checking His Bags In Yavatmal;...
article-image

Uddhav Blasts EC Officials Over Bag Check

FPJ Shorts
Voting Begins For 1st Phase Of Jharkhand Assembly Polls, Wayanad Bye-Election & Bypolls Across Multiple States
Voting Begins For 1st Phase Of Jharkhand Assembly Polls, Wayanad Bye-Election & Bypolls Across Multiple States
Western Railway Facilitates Festive Rush, Transports Over 33 Lakh Passengers To Northern States During Holiday Season
Western Railway Facilitates Festive Rush, Transports Over 33 Lakh Passengers To Northern States During Holiday Season
Bombay HC Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Hawkers, Criticises BMC And State Govt For Blame-Shifting
Bombay HC Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Hawkers, Criticises BMC And State Govt For Blame-Shifting
Bombay HC disposes SEBI’s 26-Year-Old Plea Seeking Regulatory Reforms To Address Fraudulent Financial Schemes
Bombay HC disposes SEBI’s 26-Year-Old Plea Seeking Regulatory Reforms To Address Fraudulent Financial Schemes

In the video, Thackeray also questioned whether similar searches were conducted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah when they campaign in Maharashtra. His rhetorical question highlighted his suspicion that the checks were unfairly targeting opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance responded by questioning Thackeray’s opposition to the checks, suggesting he should have no concerns if there was nothing hidden. Conversely, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) argued that the checks were a tactic to harass opposition leaders ahead of the assembly polls on November 20.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut voiced these concerns strongly, challenging the impartiality of the election authorities. He alleged that large amount funds were being brought in by leaders of the ruling alliance, asking if they faced the same scrutiny. “The Election Commission does its work, we have no problem,” he said, but questioned whether Mahayuti leaders’ luggage was subject to similar inspections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Chopper Checked By EC Officials Amid Uddhav Thackeray Bag Frisking...

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Chopper Checked By EC Officials Amid Uddhav Thackeray Bag Frisking...

Western Railway Facilitates Festive Rush, Transports Over 33 Lakh Passengers To Northern States...

Western Railway Facilitates Festive Rush, Transports Over 33 Lakh Passengers To Northern States...

Bombay HC Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Hawkers, Criticises BMC And State Govt For...

Bombay HC Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Hawkers, Criticises BMC And State Govt For...

Bombay HC disposes SEBI’s 26-Year-Old Plea Seeking Regulatory Reforms To Address Fraudulent...

Bombay HC disposes SEBI’s 26-Year-Old Plea Seeking Regulatory Reforms To Address Fraudulent...

Bombay HC Questions Retrospective Reduction Of Police Security Fees For Cricket Matches In...

Bombay HC Questions Retrospective Reduction Of Police Security Fees For Cricket Matches In...