Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Constitution Can't Be Changed In State Assembly,' Says Uddhav Thackeray...

Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray launches scathing attack against Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is in Maharashtra for election campaign in Dharashiv district.

Strongly reacting to Shah's comment that Uddhav is sitting with the Congress who had opposed abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the UBT leader said, “I had to sit with them because you deceived me. I would ask what is the connection of Article 370 and Maharashtra elections? Would it give MSP to soybean and cotton crops in Maharashtra? Would it stop industries going from Maharashtra to Gujarat?”

Uddhav was in Dharashiv in support of his candidate Praveen Swami where thousands of people were present to listen to him. MP from Dharashiv Omraje Nimbalkar was also present there.

Responding to PM Modi's allegation on him for not visiting Ayodhya Ram temple, he said, “Modiji is constantly asking me in his rallies 'why Uddhav Thackeray didn't visit Ayodhya Ram Temple yet?' I don't visit leaked temples. It leaks during the rainy season. I have visited Ayodhya twice. Once with Congress MLAs when I was CM.”

Uddhav also targeted Modi and Shah for not including Dalits and Buddhists in the Union Minority Commission. “You always speak about the constitution and Babasaheb, but why not a single member from Dalit and Buddhist community in the minority commission? You have no right to take the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

While taking jibe at the PM, Uddhav said, “Modi is making allegations that MVA will change the Constitution. I want to inform you that the Constitution can't be changed in the state assembly. Tomorrow, Modi will also make the same statement during local municipal and Zila Parishad elections,” said Uddhav.

Uddhav recalled his impressive work during the MVA regime. “We saved lives during Covid-9 when corpses were flowing in River Ganga and burnt on the open ground in Gujarat.

Speaking on the manifesto, the former CM said, “We will give Rs3,000 for women and ensure their safety and will give free education to all.”