Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Means 'Vikas' & Aghadi Means 'Vinash'; You Decide Whom To Bring To Power,' Says Home Minister Amit Shah In Dhule

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressing A Rally In Dhule | ANI

Dhule: As Maharashtra assembly polls draw nearer, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday criticised opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, terming the alliance as 'Vinash' (destruction).

Amit Shah while addressing a public rally during his campaigning ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls, said, "Mahayuti means 'Vikas' and Aghadi (Maha Vikas Aghadi) means 'Vinash'...You have to decide whether to bring to power those who do development or those who cause destruction...."

He further accused Congress of not providing enough funds to Maharashtra during UPA rule from 2004 to 2014.

"Brother and sisters from this stage I want to ask Rahul Baba and Sharad Pawar, how much money you gave to Maharashtra when you were at the in centre for ten years. They gave 1 lakh 51 thousand crores, and Modiji from 2014 to 2024 gave 10 lakh 15 thousand eight hundred ninety."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah On NDA Rule

He further claimed that under NDA rule, the country has become "prosperous and safer", noting that India has reached the fifth spot in the world's largest economy rankings.

"Modi ji has made the country prosperous and safer. During (former PM) Manmohan Singh, India was at the eleventh position on the list of world economies but Modi brought the country to the fifth spot. In 2027, India's economy will be the third largest in the world," the BJP leader stated.

He further accused Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders of making false promises and claimed that the promises made by Modi ji are 'Pathar ki lakeer'.

"Aghadiwale (Maha Vikas Aghadi) make false promises. Recently, Congress President Kharge ji said that only promises which can be fulfilled should be made. Congress govts in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana could not fulfil their promises. But promises made by Modi ji are 'pathar ki lakeer'."

"We had announced that we will construct Ram temple and did so...Neither Rahul baba nor Supriya Sule attended the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple due to their vote bank...First time in 550 years, Ram Lalla celebrated Diwali in Ayodhya," Home Minister Shah added.

Amit Shah said that Congress deliberately kept on Ram Mandir issue pending. "Atkakar, Latkakar, Bhatkakar rakha." he alleged.

Maharashtra Elections 2024

288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20, with the counting of votes to be held on November 23.

Maharashtra will see a two-way contest between the Mahayuti alliance comprised of the BJP, Eknath Shinbde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP with Maha Vikas Aghadi, consisting of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

