Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Assures Women Of Depositing ₹3,000 As ‘Bhau Beej’ Gift Under Ladki Bahin Scheme

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar assured women of Maharashtra that his government will deposit Rs 3000 as combine installment of Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme of October and November in advance as a gift of 'Bhau Beej'. Few months back government had deposited combine installment of July and August Rs 3,000 as Raksha Bandhan gift to women of Maharashtra the government wants to repeat the same procedure in 'Bhau Beej' festival before the election in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar was in Majalgaon in Beed district addressing his Jansamvad rally. During the rally he made the statement that he will not let the beloved sisters empty hand during the Bhau Beej festival which is usually celebrated during the Diwali. he assured that something will be given to the sisters before the announcement of the code of conduct.

So far the government has deposited three installments in the bank account of the poor woman's account. around 2 Crores women have taken benefit of the scheme so far. Apart from that Women and Child development minister Aaditi Tatkare warned banks action will be taken against them if they cut money on the name of service charges from the money deposited under Ladki Bahin in the women's account.

Aaditi tatkare said, "Money is being deposited in the bank account of poor women under the Mukhymantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. but it has been noticed that banks are cutting money on the name of not keeping minimum deposit in the account, ECS Mandate return and Cheque return. Action will be taken against such banks."

Tatkare had taken a review meeting of Ladki Bahin scheme at Mantralaya. She noticed that some women are not getting benefit because their Aadhar Card is not linked with the bank account. After noticing this, she directed officers of district level women and child department to conduct a special drive from October 2 to October 7 wherein bank related problems must be solved.

Tatkare also directed to register FIR against the owner of the enrollment center of Nanded who had mentioned the Aadhar number of men and account number of men during filing up of form of Ladki bahin scheme. As per the data of Women and child development 2.40 crore women have submitted forms under Ladki Bahin scheme and 1.87 crore women have taken benefit of three installement.