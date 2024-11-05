Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 2,938 Candidates Withdraw Nominations, Key Battles Loom In Mahim, Mankhurd, And Other Constituencies

DyCM Devendra Fadnavis meets BJP leader Gopal Shetty after he withdraws his nomination | ANI

Mumbai: Leaders from the ruling Mahayuti have successfully convinced most rebels to withdraw their nominations for this month’s Assembly polls. However, a few remain in the race, posing a potential threat to the alliance in several constituencies.

Sarvankar adamant

After MNS chief Raj Thackeray refused to meet with Sada Sarvankar, the Shiv Sena candidate decided to proceed with his candidacy for the Mahim constituency. This sets the stage for a tough three-way contest in Mahim. Sarvankar expressed disappointment over Thackeray’s refusal to meet. “The dispute between MNS and Shiv Sena will benefit the MVA,” said Sarvankar.

Mahim Constituency was in talks in the last few days because of the political debut of Amit Thackeray, son of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. Shinde had declared the name of Sada Sarvankar and UBT declared its loyalist Mahesh Savant's name as candidate from the constituency. Thereafter, Raj Thackeray had a meeting with Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis to secure a seat for his son, and the BJP has decided to offer its unconditional support to MNS because it had supported Mahayuti during Lok Sabha elections.

Malik adamant in Mankhurd

In the Mankhurd constituency, NCP candidate Nawab Malik remains resolute in his decision to contest the election despite criticism from the BJP. The BJP has accused him of alleged links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. On Sunday, Malik stated that his party chief, Ajit Pawar, stands firmly behind him, and he is not concerned about criticism from other parties. He added that he does not seek or want any support from the BJP.

Shetty announces withdrawal

Senior leader and former MP Gopal Shetty, who had filed nomination as an independent after the BJP denied ticket to him, announced withdrawal of his candidature from Borivali assembly seat in Mumbai. The BJP has nominated Sanjay Upadhyay from the Borivali. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shetty said, “I am withdrawing my nomination. My objection was to the BJP's style of functioning where decisions were taken without any consultation with party workers like me. The party was consistently nominating candidates for the assembly elections from outside, and it was presumed that it was being carried out with my consultation.”

Sena-BJP fight in Belapur, Airoli

In Belapur, Shiv Sena candidate Vijay Nahata will face off against BJP candidate Manda Mhatre in the upcoming election. Nahata, a former bureaucrat, had hoped to contest from Navi Mumbai on a Shiv Sena ticket, but the BJP secured both the Airoli and Belapur seats for its candidates. Another Sena rebel, Vijay Chougule, will be contesting from the Airoli constituency against BJP candidate Ganesh Naik.

Relief for BJP in Andheri

Another BJP rebel, Sweekruti Sharma, from the Andheri East Assembly constituency, has announced the withdrawal of her nomination. Sweekruti is the wife of encounter specialist Pradip Sharma, who is currently jailed in connection with the Mansukh Hiren murder case related to the Antilia bomb threat incident. She had joined the Shiv Sena a few months ago and initially claimed the Andheri East seat; however, the BJP fielded its loyal candidate, Murji Patel.

Rebel for Vikhe Patil

BJP rebel Dr Rajendra Pipada has decided to contest election from Shirdi constituency against the BJP candidate and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. Devendra Fadnavis had sent a special chartered airplane and brought him for the discussion in Mumbai despite Piapada sticking to his decision.

Sena candidates withdraw: Nashik

Two Shiv Sena candidates from Nashik, to whom CM Eknath Shinde had sent AB forms via helicopter, withdrew their candidacies on Monday. Shinde had fielded Rajashri Aherrao against Saroj Aher, a candidate from NCP(AP) in the Deolali constituency, and Dhanraj Mahale against Narhari Zirwal in the Dindori constituency.

Sameer Bhujbal 'fear-free'

Sameer Bhujbal, who left the NCP to contest the election from the Nandgaon constituency against Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande, remained adamant despite the NCP's attempts to persuade him. He announced the tagline "Fear-Free Nandgaon."

2,938 withdraw nominations

Apart from these candidates Nana Kate, NCP rebel from Chinchwad, Vishwajit Gaikwad, BJP rebel from Latur, Vijayraj Shinde BJP rebel from Buldhana, Kishor Samudre BJP rebel from Nagpur Central, Sujit Zavare-Patil NCP rebel from Parner, Prashant Lokhande Shiv Sena rebel from Shrirampur, Pratibha Pachpute BJP from Shrigonda, Avinash Rane Shiv Sena candidate from Anushakti Nagar withdraw their nominations.

Total 2,938 candidates have withdrawn their nominations till Monday which was the last day of withdrawal of nomination. Now, There are 4,140 candidates who will finally contest the assembly election. Initially 7,078 candidates had submitted the forms.