Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of vote to begin at 8 am

Maharashtra assembly election took place on October 21 and the results will be out on October 24. The turnout of the voters in the Assembly polls held on Monday, recorded 61.13% as per the figures released by the Election Commission on Tuesday.

The state has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel were deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state. A total of 4,698 EVM-VVPAT units, 665 ballot units, 596 control units and 3,437 only VVPAT machies developed snags, and these faulty machines were replaced.