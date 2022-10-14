e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra announces Diwali festive advance for non-gazetted govt officers

An interest-free amount of 12,500 will be given as the festive advance and the facility of repayment in 10 equal instalments has also been provided.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 07:07 PM IST
Maharashtra announces Diwali festive advance for non-gazetted govt officers | File
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved giving festive advance to the non-gazetted government employees of the state government. 

Due to this, class four employees, group C and group B non-gazetted cadre employees will also get the festive advance. An interest-free amount of 12,500 will be given as the festive advance and the facility of repayment in 10 equal instalments has also been provided.

Earlier, this advance was announced in 2018. The number of employees taking advance was about 5 lakh. During Diwali, this advance is used for large-scale purchases. As a result, the government gets revenue increase indirectly.

