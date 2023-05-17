Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh blasts revocation of Param Bir's suspension, says 'He was rewarded for framing me'

Anil Deshmukh | ANI

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday raised questions over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's suspension being revoked and alleged that the state government had used Singh to frame him.

The remarks come in the wake of the Maharashtra government last week dropping all charges against Singh.

Singh's suspension revoked as an award: Deshmukh

“Param Bir Singh was used by the government to frame me and now, as a reward, his suspension has been revoked. I raised this issue in the party’s core committee meeting today,” said Deshmukh, a former home minister of Maharashtra.

“Param Bir Singh had levelled baseless allegations against NCP leader and the then Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to malign the image of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Now his suspension is being revoked and the period of suspension will be considered as being in service. This way the BJP is expressing gratitude towards Singh for having falsely blamed Deshmukh,” NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said after the core committee meeting.

Singh had agreed that he had no evidence against Deshmukh: Tapase

The NCP core committee has taken strong objection to the suspension being revoked. Singh had himself agreed that he falsely framed Deshmukh on the basis of hearsay and does not have an iota of evidence against Deshmukh, Tapase said. The party has decided to take such issues to the masses and expose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which pulled all the strings to bring down the MVA government, he said.

Meanwhile, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said the party has decided to gear up its “One Hour for NCP” programme which, he said, is conducted in villages on the first Saturday of every month. “We discuss all relevant issues from the local to national level at these meetings. We shall ensure in that these meetings are conducted everywhere and conducted with impact,” Patil said.

The party will celebrate the 349th anniversary of coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on June 6, Patil said. On June 10, it will celebrate 24 years of inception, when a grand rally will be held at Ahmednagar, he said.