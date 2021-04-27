Maharashtra administers COVID-19 vaccine jabs to 1.5 cr citizens; targets 8 lakh vaccinations per day

Thanking the healthcare workers, officials and social organisations for their invaluable effort, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that a record 1.5 crore citizens of the state have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far.

Taking to Twitter, Pawar said, "The invaluable contribution of our healthcare workers, officials & social organisations has resulted in the State completing a record of 1.5 cr vaccination! With our combined efforts we shall continue to vaccinate more & more people in future too. #MahaVaccination."