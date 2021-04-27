Maharashtra administers COVID-19 vaccine jabs to 1.5 cr citizens; targets 8 lakh vaccinations per day

Thanking the healthcare workers, officials and social organisations for their invaluable effort, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that a record 1.5 crore citizens of the state have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine jabs so far.
Taking to Twitter, Pawar said, "The invaluable contribution of our healthcare workers, officials & social organisations has resulted in the State completing a record of 1.5 cr vaccination! With our combined efforts we shall continue to vaccinate more & more people in future too. #MahaVaccination."
State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also congratulated the healthcare system on this 'milestone' achievement. He added that the target will now be to administer COVID-19 vaccine jabs to 8 lakh citizens per day. However, to achieve this feat, Tope said he has urged the Central government to supply vaccines on time. In the age group of 18 to 44, there are 5.71 crore citizens in the state and around 12 crore vaccines will be required, he added.
Tope further said that the state has set a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the use of oxygen. He said that the government has issued a global tender for the availability of oxygen and Remdesivir. A global tender has been issued for 40,000 oxygen concentrators, 132 PSAs, 27 oxygen tanks, 25,000 metric tons of liquid oxygen and 1 million vials of Remdesivir.
On Monday, Maharashtra had set a national record by vaccinating over 5 lakh citizens. The previous national vaccination record was also held by Maharashtra. On April 3, the state had vaccinated 4,62,735 citizens.
