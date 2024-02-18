 Maharashtra Accident: 4 Dead, 10 Injured From Amravati Cricket Team Members After Their Tempo Was Hit By Truck
The tempo was on its way to Yavatmal for a cricket match when the incident occurred.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 18, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Representational photo

Four persons on their way to a cricket match died in Amravati in Maharashtra on Sunday morning when their tempo was hit by a truck, a police official said.

The tempo had 21 members of a cricket team from Amravati city and the accident took place at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30am, Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand said.

"Four persons died on the spot, while 10 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. The truck driver has been arrested," the SP said.

The tempo was on its way to Yavatmal for a cricket match when the incident occurred, he added.

