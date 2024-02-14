Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Killed In Accident During Inebriated Bike Ride With Friend On Western Express Highway

A 22-year-old man, who was riding pillion with his friend, was killed after their speeding bike rammed into a divider on the Western Express Highway on Tuesday. Identified as Siddhesh Gurav (deceased) and Vaibhav Mohite, the duo was under the influence of alcohol, said the police after doctors confirmed the probability.

In the FIR filed against Mohite, who is currently undergoing treatment, Gurav's father said that his son, a Class 12th passout, had left home without informing the family at 8.30pm on February 12. They repeatedly tried to contact him, but in vain. At around 10.45pm, the deceased made a callback, saying that he was with Mohite and would return by 11.30pm.

In the dead of night, Gurav's another friend arrived at his home, informing the family that the deceased and Mohite met with an accident at Patragate, Santacruz East. Police rushed the duo to hospital, where Gurav, who suffered head and stomach injuries, was pronounced dead by the doctor. The medico also reported that both of them were under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, the duo were speeding from Andheri to Bandra when Mohite lost control, resulting in a collision with a divider. He suffered a serious leg injury and was shifted to Cooper Hospital. A case has been registered against him under the Indian Penal Code sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), and 338 (act endangering life) along with provisions 184 (driving over speed) and 185 (driving by a drunken person) of the Motor Vehicles Act at the Vakola police station. Police Sub-Inspector Narayan Gore said, “The accused will undergo surgery. Further action can be taken after his discharge.”