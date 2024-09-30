Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported

Maharashtra's Amravati was hit with an earthquake today | File

Maharashtra's Amravati was hit by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on Monday afternoon. No casualties are reported and citizens are requested to remain calm, the state disaster management informed.

The quake struct the district at 1.37 pm and temors were felt at places in Chikaldhara, Katkumbh, Churni, Pachdongri talukas and Melghat area. Tremors were also experienced in parts of Paratwada city and Dharni in Akot areas, Amravati's Resident Deputy Collector Anil Bhatkar said, reported PTI.

Mild earthquake: Amravati

Tremors measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale were felt at 01.37 pm today (30th September) near Amravati: National Center for Seismology.

Citizens are requested to remain calm. #Amravati #Earthquakehttps://t.co/DWzQoMmNij pic.twitter.com/OD9TNMpIeM — राज्य आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन प्राधिकरण महाराष्ट्र राज्य (@SDMAMaharashtra) September 30, 2024

More information is awaited.