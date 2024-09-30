Maharashtra's Amravati was hit by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on Monday afternoon. No casualties are reported and citizens are requested to remain calm, the state disaster management informed.
The quake struct the district at 1.37 pm and temors were felt at places in Chikaldhara, Katkumbh, Churni, Pachdongri talukas and Melghat area. Tremors were also experienced in parts of Paratwada city and Dharni in Akot areas, Amravati's Resident Deputy Collector Anil Bhatkar said, reported PTI.
More information is awaited.
FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported
Jharkhand: PM Modi To Launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan From Hazaribagh On October 2
Last Chance To Apply: MP High Court Junior Judicial Translator Recruitment Registration Ends Today!
MP: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Media Report On Electrocution Of 2 Tribal Students Cleaning Water Tank In Govt-Run Hostel In Dhar