 Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported

Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported

Tremors measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale were felt at 01.37 pm today (30th September) near Amravati, the National Center for Seismology informed. No casualties are reported as of now and the citizens are requested to remain calm, Maharashtra disaster management said.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra's Amravati was hit with an earthquake today | File

Maharashtra's Amravati was hit by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on Monday afternoon. No casualties are reported and citizens are requested to remain calm, the state disaster management informed.

The quake struct the district at 1.37 pm and temors were felt at places in Chikaldhara, Katkumbh, Churni, Pachdongri talukas and Melghat area. Tremors were also experienced in parts of Paratwada city and Dharni in Akot areas, Amravati's Resident Deputy Collector Anil Bhatkar said, reported PTI.

More information is awaited.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported
Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported
Jharkhand: PM Modi To Launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan From Hazaribagh On October 2
Jharkhand: PM Modi To Launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan From Hazaribagh On October 2
Last Chance To Apply: MP High Court Junior Judicial Translator Recruitment Registration Ends Today!
Last Chance To Apply: MP High Court Junior Judicial Translator Recruitment Registration Ends Today!
MP: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Media Report On Electrocution Of 2 Tribal Students Cleaning Water Tank In Govt-Run Hostel In Dhar
MP: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Media Report On Electrocution Of 2 Tribal Students Cleaning Water Tank In Govt-Run Hostel In Dhar
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported

Maharashtra: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Amravati; No Casualties Reported

Maharashtra: Shinde Govt Declares Cow As 'Rajya Mata' Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Maharashtra: Shinde Govt Declares Cow As 'Rajya Mata' Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Shocker: Class 12 Girl Brutally Murdered By Classmate Using Koyta In Baramati College;...

Maharashtra Shocker: Class 12 Girl Brutally Murdered By Classmate Using Koyta In Baramati College;...

Maharashtra: Supreme Court Clears Brownfield International Airport Construction at Nagpur

Maharashtra: Supreme Court Clears Brownfield International Airport Construction at Nagpur

Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BookMyShow CEO Fails To Appear Again Before Police; 3rd Summon Likely To...

Coldplay Fake Tickets Case: BookMyShow CEO Fails To Appear Again Before Police; 3rd Summon Likely To...