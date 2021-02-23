Maharashtra: 40 students from hostel in Latur's MIDC area test positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,210 fresh COVID-19 infections on Monday after logging over 6,000 cases for three days in a row, even as the Mumbai region, which has seen a bulk of the state's fatalities, did not report even a single death during the day, the health department said.

The state, which has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases since 10 February, reported 6,112 infections last Friday (19 February).

It reported 6,281 and 6,971 new cases on Saturday (20 February) and Sunday (21 February), respectively.

According to an official statement, with 5,210 fresh infections, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally has risen to 21,06,094.

(With inputs from PTI)