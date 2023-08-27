Maharashtra: 4 Dalits Hung Upside Down, Beaten Over Goat, Pigeons' Theft In Ahmednagar; Shocking Visuals Surface

Screengrab of the alleged video | Photo courtesy: X

Mumbai: Four Dalit men, all in their 20s, were allegedly hung upside down from a tree and beaten with sticks by six persons on suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons at a village in Ahmednagar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident that took place in Haregaon village of Shrirampur taluka on August 25 surfaced on social media. The video was allegedly shot by one of the accused.

One held, five absconding

The police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the attack, according to an official from Ahmednagar police said. Five of the accused are absconding, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Yuvraj Galande, Manoj Bodake, Pappu Parkhe, Deepak Gaikwad, Durgesh Vaidya and Raju Borage, the official said.

The injured men were later taken to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding that one of the victims Shubham Magade lodged a complaint with the police.

A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered, said the police official.

