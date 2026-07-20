Maharashtra: 34-Year-Old Arrested For Creating, Circulating Objectionable Image Of Minister Girish Mahajan On Facebook

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Jalgaon: A cyber police team in Jalgaon arrested a 34-year-old man from Pune district who allegedly created and shared an objectionable photo of Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Facebook.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Bharat Balaji Mhaske, allegedly created an objectionable image of Girish Mahajan with a young woman and circulated it online, after which it went viral. The accused was arrested in Indapur, Pune district on Sunday.

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: Cyber Police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly creating and sharing an objectionable photo of Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan on Facebook. Police have seized the mobile phone used in the incident, and the accused has reportedly confessed during… pic.twitter.com/PcFc8xozy2 — IANS (@ians_india) July 20, 2026

Mobile phone seized

Following his arrest, police seized the mobile phone allegedly used in the incident for further investigation. Moreover, during interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime.

After the matter came to the notice of the Jalgaon Corporator, Arvind Bhagwan Deshmukh asked the cyber team to identify the accused and investigate the matter.

Facebook account deleted

According to Loksatta, the cryptic post shared by the accused on Facebook has already been deleted through the Sahyog portal. Cyber police officials further stated that the team has also permanently deleted the accused's account, which allegedly had nearly 6,000 followers.

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The accused, Mhaske, has been booked on charges of defamation, and a case has been registered against him under Sections 356 and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66(C) and 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

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