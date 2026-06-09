Operation Blue Star Row: Minister Girish Mahajan's Remarks Trigger Political Storm In Maharashtra | VIDEO

Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan's comments on Operation Blue Star have sparked sharp reactions from opposition parties | X

Maharashtra, June 9: Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan has found himself at the centre of a political controversy after describing Operation Blue Star as a “black day” and referring to those killed during the 1984 military action as “martyrs”.

Remarks at Operation Blue Star commemoration

Speaking at a commemoration event marking the anniversary of Operation Blue Star in Amritsar, Mahajan said the Army operation at the Golden Temple had caused deep anguish within the Sikh community.

He termed the action a “military attack” on a sacred religious site and criticised the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for authorising the operation.

Amritsar, Punjab - In a notable political development, senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan attended the 42nd anniversary commemoration of Operation Blue Star at the Damdami Taksal headquarters in Chowk Mehta, Amritsar...The stage backdrop at the… pic.twitter.com/GIk2zG019H — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 9, 2026

Mahajan also drew parallels between Operation Blue Star and the historic invasion of the Golden Temple by Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali, a comparison that sparked strong reactions from opposition parties.

The BJP leader became the first representative of a state government to attend the anniversary programme organised at the headquarters of Damdami Taksal.

Addressing the gathering, he alleged that many innocent Sikhs lost their lives during the operation and claimed that those responsible were never held accountable.

Political backlash from Congress

His remarks drew immediate criticism from the Congress, which demanded his removal from the state cabinet. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accused Mahajan of insulting the armed forces and questioned his comparison of the Army action with a foreign invasion.

Sapkal maintained that Operation Blue Star was carried out to eliminate armed Khalistani militants and was not directed against any religion. He said the minister's comments undermined the sacrifices made by security personnel and leaders who acted to protect the country's unity and integrity.

Sapkal also said Mahajan's remarks undermined sacrifices made by Indira Gandhi and former Army chief General Arun Kumar Vaidya, who were assassinated after the 1984 operation.

"Whether Mahajan would also criticise National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who was associated with security operations linked to the period, and whether he would seek Doval's removal from office?" he asked.

He sought clarification from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on whether Mahajan's remarks reflected the Maharashtra government's official position.

Support and defence from opposition leaders

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar also defended the decision taken by the then Congress government, arguing that the military operation was necessary in the context of the security challenges facing the nation at the time.

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The controversy has intensified political sparring in Maharashtra, with opposition parties seeking clarification from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP leadership on whether Mahajan's remarks reflect the party's official position.

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