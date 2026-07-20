 Pune: FTII Students Protest In Support Of Jantar Mantar Hunger Strike, Demand Education Minister's Resignation
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Pune: FTII Students Protest In Support Of Jantar Mantar Hunger Strike, Demand Education Minister's Resignation

The demonstration in Delhi, which has drawn support from students and activists across the country, is centred on issues related to education and calls for greater accountability from the Union Education Ministry. As the agitation continues at Jantar Mantar, students in Pune joined the movement to show their support

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Pune: FTII Students Protest In Support Of Jantar Mantar Hunger Strike, Demand Education Minister's Resignation
Pune: FTII Students Protest In Support Of Jantar Mantar Hunger Strike, Demand Education Minister's Resignation |

Pune: Students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) staged a protest on the institute's campus on Law College Road on Monday in support of the ongoing hunger strike and demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The protest was held as a show of solidarity with the movement taking place in the national capital, where protesters have been holding a hunger strike over issues related to education and other public concerns. The FTII students said they were extending their support to the nationwide agitation and called for greater attention to the demands being raised in Delhi.

As part of the demonstration, students organised a march across the FTII campus carrying flags and placards. Protesters raised slogans, including "Modi – Murder of Democratic India," while voicing their support for the ongoing agitation. They also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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The students said the protest was intended to express solidarity with those participating in the hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and to highlight concerns over issues affecting education and democratic values.

The demonstration remained peaceful throughout. Students marched across the campus, raising slogans and carrying banners before concluding the protest without any untoward incident.

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