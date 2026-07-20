Pune: Two E-Bikes Catch Fire While Charging In Pimpri-Chinchwad Building, One Injured | Sourced

Pune: A person was injured after two electric two-wheelers caught fire while being charged in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Walhekarwadi area on Monday morning. The blaze quickly spread to a nearby residential building before firefighters brought it under control.

The incident took place at Dagdoba Chowk around 7.18 am. According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Department, the fire started when two electric bikes parked for charging caught fire on the ground floor of a building.

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Firefighters rushed to the spot after receiving an emergency call and found flames spreading through a ground-plus-two-storey residential building. Rescue teams immediately began operations and safely evacuated people trapped inside.

One person sustained injuries in the incident and was rescued before being shifted for treatment. Two electric bikes were completely destroyed in the fire. Officials said there was no other major damage to the building.

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Fire officer Shahaji Kopnkar said preliminary findings suggest the fire may have started while one of the electric bikes was being charged. However, the exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

The fire was brought under control before it could spread further. Authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the incident.