Mumbai BJP Chief Amit Satam Targeted With Abusive Online Comments On Instagram; FIR Registered

The Juhu police have booked three unidentified persons for allegedly posting objectionable comments on an Instagram video of BJP MLA and BJP Mumbai President Amit Satam. One of the accused also allegedly sent an objectionable message to Satam's mobile number via WhatsApp.

Complaint Filed By BMC Corporator

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Anish Makwani, 48, a resident of Andheri West and a BMC corporator.

Abusive Comments Allegedly Posted On Instagram

The FIR states that Satam had uploaded a video related to civic work on his Instagram account. While watching the video, Makwani noticed an objectionable comment posted by the account holder "ananta66921". Another account holder, "sujitshinde_patil", had also posted objectionable comments. Both comments allegedly contained abusive remarks targeting the MLA's mother and wife.

Objectionable WhatsApp Message Also Reported

Further, the holder of WhatsApp mobile number 7588928610 allegedly sent an objectionable message to Satam's WhatsApp number.

FIR Registered Under BNS And IT Act

Following the complaint, the Juhu police registered a case on May 30 under Section 351(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, which deals with publishing or transmitting electronic material that is lascivious, appeals to prurient interests, or tends to corrupt or deprave persons likely to read, see, or hear it.

Police Launch Investigation

The police have launched an investigation to identify the accused persons.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/