 Maharashtra: 3 Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 30-year-old Woman In Palghar
The alleged accused have been produced to the court and the court has sent them to police custody for five days. The Achole police had registered a case against the three under sections 64, 70(1) and 351(2) of BNS.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Representative | File Image

Palghar: At the time there is uproar in the country on women's after the horrifying case of rape-murder of the resident doctor in Kolkata and the recent case of Badlpaur school minor girls sexual abuse, another case of sexual assault has come to light. In Nala Sopara a 30-year old woman was sexually assaulted. An FIR has been registered and police have arrested three men in the case.

As per ANI report, the three accused have been identified as Narendra Morya (31), Prakash Singh (26) and Panchraj Singh (35). They have been produced to the court and the court has sent them to police custody for five days, police said.

The police said that one female friend of the victim spiked her drink. Three were arrested after a complaint was filed by victim.The incident took place in Badlapur on September 6. The police said that the victim's female friend and she was invited by her for a birthday celebration.

