Maharashtra: 21-year-old woman raped twice inside moving bus in Washim

The woman reported the incident to Pune's Ranjangaon Police, but as the incident took place in the Washim district, the Pune Police has transferred the complaint to the Malegaon Police of Washim.

A zero FIR has been registered based on the statement of the victim, a senior police officer of Ranjangaon Police Station said yesterday. The police have filed a case against the bus cleaner.

In another shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in Maharashtra's Nashik district following which police have arrested five men and a woman, a police official told PTI on Monday.

A minor boy has also been detained in connection with the incident took place on Saturday in Nashik Road area, he said. When the victim's parents returned home after work on Saturday night, they did not find their daughter in the house.

Later, while searching for her, they found her crying on the terrace of a nearby building. When the parents asked her why she was crying, the girl informed them about the incident following which they lodged a police complaint, the official from Nashik Road police station said.

Based on the complaint, the police nabbed five men, aged 19 to 29 years, and a minor boy in the wee hours of Sunday, the official said. They also arrested a woman, who allegedly helped the accused in the crime.

The victim is undergoing treatment at the district civil hospital. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)