Three unidentified men rape teen in Aurangabad, case registered

A 16-year-old girl who was found at a railway station in Aurangabad city has told police she was raped by three unidentified men, an official said on Monday.

She was found at Chikalthana railway station on Friday night by a children's helpline and police team, he said.

"The girl has said she was raped by three men. The victim says she is from Varanasi and is married as well. All her claims are being verified. CCTV footage of the area where she was found and places in Aurangabad which she says she has visited are being checked," the official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Saraf told PTI the victim will undergo medical evaluation, including a psychiatric test, and will be spoken to further to know more details of her ordeal.

A rape case under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered in Osmanpura police station on Sunday, Saraf added.