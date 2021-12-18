e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:12 PM IST

Maharashtra: 2 monkeys involved in killing of many puppies captured, to be released in a nearby forest in Nagpur

Two monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies have been captured by a Nagpur Forest Dept team in Beed on Saturday.

"Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur and will be released in a nearby forest," said Sachin Kand, Beed Forest Officer.

"2 monkeys involved in the killing of many puppies have been captured by a Nagpur Forest Dept team in Beed, earlier today. Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest," Sachin kand was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According a report, the monkeys in Majalgaon have killed around 80 puppies by throwing them down from heights over the past three months.

Why did the monkeys kill puppies?

Locals say this started after a few stray dogs mauled an infant monkey to death in the area. Since then, monkeys have been picking up puppies and throwing them off the top of a tree or tall building, say villagers.

Lavool, a village in Majalgaon, has a population of around 5,000 residents. There is, however, not a single puppy left in this village now.

The behaviour of monkeys in Lavool has terrorised villagers. Some of them say a 'gang of monkeys' enter the village and attack puppies.

The forest department, with help from local police, has managed to capture most monkeys terrorising the village. However, locals are still concerned.

Some media reports also said that monkeys in Beed have also now started targeting school-going kids, which has further fueled panic among villagers.

Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:12 PM IST
