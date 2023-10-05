Maharashtra: 2 Gang Members Arrested For Robbing Commuters On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Navi Mumbai: 2 gang aides confess to having committed similar crimes in the past | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Taluka Police arrested two persons from a gang who were robbing truckers and other travellers on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The gang committed the crime at several locations along the expressway. The police are on the hunt for other accused involved in the crime.

The arrested accused were identified as Mangesh Bhau Pawar, 27, and Avinash Maruti Dharpawar, 21. Police also recovered stolen items worth ₹11,000 from them.

Robbery on Mumbai-Pune expressway

The Panvel Taluka police registered a case of robbery after complainant Dayashankar Jagdish Narayan Mishra was robbed at the exit of Panvel of Mumbai-Pune expressway. Mishra was coming from Pune in a truck and got down at Panvel exit. He had walked hardly any distance; he was attacked by miscreants and they robbed cash, and documents from him.

Since there was no CCTV camera at that particular stretch, the police did not have much clue and details. However, under the guidance of Anil Patil, senior police inspector, a police team started working on the case.

Meanwhile, the police received information from sources that the accused involved in the said crime are residents of Khalapur Taluka. Based on the information, the police with the technical investigation arrested both the accused.

Duo confess to having committed similar crimes

During interrogation, they admitted to committing similar crimes in the area of Talegaon, Kamshet, Pune on Mumbai Pune Expressway and Old Mumbai Pune Highway. The police have succeeded in seizing the goods worth ₹11,000 from the accused.

The arrested accused Mangesh Bhau Pawar has 9 cases registered against him, as revealed in the investigation. Two more accused involved in the crimes are being searched.

