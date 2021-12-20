Mumbai: Police arrests Delhi man for Rs 35 lakh robbery from on Western Express Highway

The Samata Nagar police have arrested a man from Delhi for looting a Mumbai businessman of Rs 35 lakh. A group of bikers robbed cash from a businessman's SUV car at Mumbai's Western Express Highway earlier this month. The police have recovered Rs 11 lakh from the arrested accused Pankaj Mishra, while the rest of the gang members are at large.

According to the police, the incident took place on December 13 when Sandeep Gujjar, a garment businessman was on his way to Kandivali. The Rs 35 lakh cash was for the new shop Gujjar wanted to start, he collected the cash from Diamond marker in Malad and kept the bag in the backseat of an SUV, said police.

On December 13, around 5.15 pm, when his car reached Kandivali on WEH, two men on a bike dashed the SUV from behind, Gujjar stopped the car and got off to check the damage where he found a man lying on the road and claiming to be injured.

While Gujjar was checking his injuries, two men on another bike arrived and started arguing with Gujjar's driver who was at wheels about the accident.

While Gujjar was still sorting things out, another bike arrived and two men carrying rods smashed the window panes of the car picked up the bag and escaped. Before Gujjar could realise what had happened, the other two bikes had also gone, said police.

Based on his statement the Samata Nagar police registered an offence of robbery and began their investigation which revealed that the gang was surveilling the Diamond Marker for several hours and started following Gujjar after finding him placing a large bag in his car.

Mishra, who was handpicked by the Gujarat based-gang, was later tracked down from Chara Nagar Ahmedabad, the police scrutinised over 100 CCTV camera footage.

