Three held for robbery on Panvel Highway

The Panvel City Police have arrested three persons and busted a gang that robbed people on highways. Police have also recovered an autorickshaw that was used in the crime and other stolen goods from the trio. Since 2002, at least seven cases of robberies and other crimes had been registered against this gang at the Uran police station.

The arrested have been identified as Bandappa Shivanand Veershetti, 40, resident of the Indira Nagar slum in Panvel, Dayashankar Srirang Raut, 30, and Rajesh Shankar Rathod, 32, both residents of Uran.

On July 16, an ambulance driver Gajanan Babaji Vavi, 41, registered a case of robbery at the Panvel City police station. “An ambulance had stopped at a flyover in Panvel after it developed a technical problem. At that time, the trio came in an autorickshaw, assaulted Valvi and took away his mobile, cash, IPad and other items.”

Ajay Kumar Landge, senior police inspector from Panvel City police station said, "Since there was no clue, we used technical support and nabbed the auto driver Veershetti from Panvel, who admitted to committed the crime. Later, police also arrested the other two members of the gang. During interrogation, it was revealed that seven cases of similar nature were already registered against them at the Uran police station.

In another case, a special team of Zone 1 of Navi Mumbai police nabbed a 28-year-old man with 0.312gm of Poppy Straw, during patrolling near Kopri village in Vashi. Later, police recovered 7.690 kg Poppy Straw worth Rs 3,20,000 from his house in Kopri village. He was identified as Sunil Ram Vishnoi and has been arrested under section 8(A) 15 of the NDPS Act.