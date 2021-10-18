Maharashtra: 1,485 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths recorded; amusement parks to reopen from October 22

Maharashtra on Monday, October 18, recorded 1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 28,008. Besides, 27 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,816.

2,078 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,21,756. The recovery rate in the state is 97.4%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,08,613 people are in home quarantine and 961 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 691 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 291 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 356 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 93 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 14 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 33 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 5 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, the amusement parks in Maharashtra will reopen from October 22 sans water rides. Also, the operation timings of restaurants and shops will be extended. This was decided after a meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and COVID-19 Task Force.

