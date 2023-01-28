Maharashtra: 12-yr-old found hanging at neighbour's home in Nagpur, was trying to imitate 'YouTube' video | Representative image

Nagpur: In a shocking incident reported from Nagpur, Maharashtra, a 12-year-old class 8 student was found dead at his neighbour's home on Wednesday in the Somwari quarters.

As per a TOI report, Agranya Barapatre, aged 12, was reportedly imitating a YouTube video where a woman escapes death after untying her hands. In this video, a woman is seen demonstrating how she manages to escape death after untying her hands that are tied behind her back. The woman's face is covered in scarves while her mouth is choked.

The deceased too had a scarf around his neck but without a knot. He was found hanging from a wooden ladder leading to the neighbour's terrace. The cellphone that the 12-year-old frequently used, had Manya creations "Full face cover challenge" YouTube video downloaded on it.

Agranya was expected to receive recognition at school on Republic Day for ranking second in the double-lathi event at the 3rd National Traditional Lathi Sports Championship held in Indore. The family performed the boy's funeral on January 26 after his mysterious death.

Police have reported the incident as accidental death, saying that that there was no valid reason for the boy to commit suicide.

