Maharashtra: 12 suspended BJP MLAs can cast vote in Rajya Sabha by-poll

Mumbai: The 12 suspended BJP legislators can cast votes in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for October 4. The Election Commission of India has directed the Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat to make provision for a separate polling station outside the premises and precinct of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

They MLAs were suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for one year after the state government accused them of “misbehaving” with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav in the speaker’s chamber during the monsoon session held in July. The members are Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

The Congress party has fielded former MP Rajani Patil, while state BJP president Chandrakant Patil has announced party’s candidature to Sanjay Upadhyay for the election necessitated following the untimely death of Congress MP Rajeev Satav. Patil and Upadhyay will file nominations on Wednesday.

“…The polling party should also use a separate and duly authenticated copy of Electoral College containing the names of only 12 suspended legislators for the poll. The candidates/political parties may be allowed to put up a separate agent in this polling station,” said the ECI in its letter dated September 17.

The polling station will open from 9 am to 4 pm, even if those legislators vote before 4 pm. After the close of the poll, the ballot box containing their ballot papers shall be taken to the counting center under proper security cover, and the counting shall be taken up after mixing these ballot papers with the rest of the ballot papers of the main polling station.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:27 AM IST