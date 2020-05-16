Maharashtra: 11,380 MSRTC buses drop 1.42L migrants at state borders

Mumbai: Continuing evacuation of migrants desperate to return to their homes, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has transported around 1.42 lakh migrant workers in 11,380 buses to the state borders, according to an official, here on Saturday.

The buses offer point-to-point free rides to migrants to Maharashtra's borders with Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

After deboarding at their respective states' borders, the migrants - who have to maintain physical distancing norms and wear face masks - can opt for further travel arrangements in their home states.

The official said these direct buses stopped for meal or toilet breaks only at ST depots, properly sanitized to prevent the Covid-19 spread.

The fleet, known as 'Lal Pari' (Red Fairy), has been deployed for transporting passengers arriving by international special flights to Mumbai, for onward journey elsewhere in the state or to the railway stations in the city for those catching trains.

The MSRTC and the state government officials have asked the migrants to use the free bus services to the borders instead of opting to walk long distances or taking autorickshaws, taxis and two-wheelers, which might be risky for inter-state travel.