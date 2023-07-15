Maharashtar: Ajit Pawar Clarifies Visit To Sharad Pawar's Residence For 'Family Reasons', Dismisses Political Speculations

Visit to Silve Oak, the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, after announcement of portfolios, was purely for family reasons, DCM Ajit Pawar clarified at a press conference in Nashik on Saturday.

“There were intense developments after we joined the government so much so that I had not been able to give time for family. After the announcement of portfolio, I took charge of the ministry. After that I had decided to go to Breach Candy hospital to meet Kaki (Pratibha Pawar, Wife of Sharad Pawar). But, our meetings lasted long and by the time I was ready to go, Supriya told me that they are reaching home. Hence, I too reached Silver Oak,” Ajit Pawar said, while replying to queries about his visit to his uncle’s house last night.

This was his first visit to the house after he joined the government along with 40 MLAs on July 2.

Pratibha Pawar had injured her hand in a fall at home for which she was operated upon at the hospital on Saturday. It was a day procedure, Ajit Pawar added.

“I wanted to meet Kaki after the operation,” he said. adding that all Pawar family members believe in keeping the family bonds intact though they have differences over other things.

“Indian culture gives a special importance to family. Our Aaji-Ajoba (Grand Parents) and even Kaka-Kaki (Uncle-Aunt) always taught us that one should give necessary time for family even while being busy with their own business. Accordingly, I met Kaki. Pawar Saheb and Supriya too were there. I spoke to Kaki, inquired about her health. Doctors have told her to be very cautious for next 20 days,” Ajit Pawar said while stressing that it was a purely family meeting.

