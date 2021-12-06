Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021: Bheem Sainik workers clash with police at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar - See Pics

As the programme for Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2021 took off, several Bheem Sainik workers clashed with police at Chaitya Bhumi in Dadar.

The city police had decided to put in place traffic restrictions and diversions from Saturday, in preparation for the

S K Bole Road in Dadar west was made one-way from Siddhi Vinayak junction up to Hanuman temple and there is no entry from the temple. Bhavani Shankar Road is a one-way from Hanuman temple or Dadar Kabutarkhana upto its Junction with Gokhale Road South that is there is no entry from Gokhale Road South via Gopinath Chavan Chowk, except for BEST Buses and emergency or utility services, the police said on Thursday.

SVS Road from Siddhi Vinayak junction upto Hinduja Hospital is closed for all vehicular traffic and local residents can go upto road number five, that is Pandurang Naik Marg junction, from Hinduja Hospital. Except BEST buses, all other heavy vehicles and goods carriers are being diverted from Mahim junction via Mori Road towards Senapati Bapat Road.

