Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020: 10 Famous quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar you ought to know

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Politician, economist, jurist, and social reformer, Dr Amberkar dons many hats.
He was also independent India’s first Minister of Law & Justice. He was the leader who deserves to be remembered for his desire to make India a better country to live in.
On April 6, 1956, is he took last breath in Delhi. Every year on his death anniversary, also called ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas', people pay tribute to him by offering flowers, garlands, and candles.
Thousands of people from across the country throng the ‘Chaitya Bhoomi’ in Dadar to pay homage to him. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also makes elaborate arrangements, including washrooms and water, so that the people visiting Chaityabhoomi does not have to face any inconvenience. The city of Dadar echoes with the chants of ‘Jai Bhim’.
However, due to COVID-19, this year the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday appealed to people to not crowd Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, here are 10 quotes by Ambedkar that are relevant even today.
Life should be great rather than long.
Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.
Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.
However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad.
I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.
Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.
For a successful revolution, it is not enough that there is discontent. What is required is a profound and thorough conviction of the justice, necessity, and importance of political and social rights.
Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die.
Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self.
If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.
