Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2020: 10 Famous quotes by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar you ought to know

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Politician, economist, jurist, and social reformer, Dr Amberkar dons many hats.

He was also independent India’s first Minister of Law & Justice. He was the leader who deserves to be remembered for his desire to make India a better country to live in.

On April 6, 1956, is he took last breath in Delhi. Every year on his death anniversary, also called ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas', people pay tribute to him by offering flowers, garlands, and candles.

Thousands of people from across the country throng the ‘Chaitya Bhoomi’ in Dadar to pay homage to him. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also makes elaborate arrangements, including washrooms and water, so that the people visiting Chaityabhoomi does not have to face any inconvenience. The city of Dadar echoes with the chants of ‘Jai Bhim’.

However, due to COVID-19, this year the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday appealed to people to not crowd Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to pay tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, here are 10 quotes by Ambedkar that are relevant even today.