COVID-19 | Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Will devotees be allowed at Chaityabhumi this year? Here's what Mayor Kishori Pednekar said

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday announced that devotees will be allowed the Chaityabhoomi Darshan on December 6 in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"Every devotee will be allowed the Chaityabhoomi darshan on December 6 to mark Dr BR Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas, following all COVID guidelines. I request all the Mumbai citizens to get a virtual darshan so that people from other areas get a chance," she said.

In the wake of detection of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines to mark the Mahaparinirvan Diwas on December 6 to pay tribute to Dr Babasaeb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar.

Lakhs of Ambedkar followers usually turn up there but the government wants that a large gathering be avoided. "It is necessary to avoid large gatherings as there is a possibility of spread of infection of Omicron among members of public and local residents. Therefore, it is all the more important to take all precautions and adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour on the Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The entry will not be allowed without a vaccination certificate. There will be direct telecast on Doordarshan so the Ambedkar followers can pay their tribute from homes,’’ said the home department deputy secretary Sanjay Khedekar.

According to the guidelines, the fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry after thermal screening and also checking of temperature.

It will be mandatory to wear masks, use sanitiser and keep social distance to avoid crowding and spread of virus infection. The government has urged the political parties and various organisations to organise rallies, agitations, protests and morchas in the vicinity of Chaityabhoomi and Shivaji Park at Dadar.

They have also been requested not to put up food and book stalls. The government has asked the district collectors to make necessary arrangements in their respective districts on December 6 to avoid large gatherings. It will be mandatory for the visitors to follow the orders and rules issued from time to time for the containment of the pandemic.

