Mahabaleshwar Fiasco: Maha Home Minister suspends officer who gave permission for Wadhawan trip

The Wadhawan family, who are the promoters of the debt-ridden DHFL group, were on Thursday placed under institutional quarantine by the Mahabaleshwar police after they took a six-hour joyride from Khandala to ‘chill’ at the hill station.

The two main members, Kapil Wadhawan & Dheeraj Wadhawan have been detained in Mahabaleshwar, in violation of Sec 144 Police of Mahabaleshwar found 25 people at their farm house including family members. They have been missing since the YES Bank fiasco.

Question arises: How on earth did they get permission? A letter doing the rounds on social media, which has signed by Amitabh Gupta, the principal secretary (special) of the Maharashtra State Home Department. The letter gives permission to five vehicles, all having Jharkhand number plates, and says that special permission has been given to ‘family friends’ for a ‘family emergency’.

Questions are also being asked on how Gupta managed to print the letter on the Home Department's letterhead, and how it has been leaked to the media.