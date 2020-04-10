Mahabaleshwar Fiasco: Maha Home Minister suspends officer who gave permission for Wadhawan trip

The Wadhawan family, who are the promoters of the debt-ridden DHFL group, were on Thursday placed under institutional quarantine by the Mahabaleshwar police after they took a six-hour joyride from Khandala to ‘chill’ at the hill station.
The two main members, Kapil Wadhawan & Dheeraj Wadhawan have been detained in Mahabaleshwar, in violation of Sec 144 Police of Mahabaleshwar found 25 people at their farm house including family members. They have been missing since the YES Bank fiasco.
Question arises: How on earth did they get permission? A letter doing the rounds on social media, which has signed by Amitabh Gupta, the principal secretary (special) of the Maharashtra State Home Department. The letter gives permission to five vehicles, all having Jharkhand number plates, and says that special permission has been given to ‘family friends’ for a ‘family emergency’.
Questions are also being asked on how Gupta managed to print the letter on the Home Department's letterhead, and how it has been leaked to the media.
State home minister Anil Deshmukh has meanwhile ordered Gupta to go on compulsory leave with immediate effect. A pending inquiry will be initiated against him.
Some IAS officers like Ashok Khemka have expressed outrage, and demanded Gupta's suspension and called for a chargesheet against him.
AIS is All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) and Rule 8 imposes major penalties on an official.
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also questioned the move, asking if the lockdown was not for the rich and powerful.
