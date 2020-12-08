Maha Vikas Aghadi names rural prosperity scheme after NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed to launch a rural prosperity scheme to be named after the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. The state cabinet will approve the Sharad Pawar Gram Samridhi Yojana, which will be a combination of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and Maharashtra State Employee Guarantee Scheme. The timing is crucial as Pawar will turn 80 on December 12.

A Senior Minister told the Free Press Journal, “The Department of Employment Guarantee will be the nodal department for the implementation of a proposed ambitious scheme that will transform the rural economy and empower people. The scheme also aims to bridge the rural and urban divide. Under the scheme, 1 lakh kilometre roads that will connect farms will be undertaken. This will improve the access to farms and will also provide jobs. In addition, the construction of farm ponds and stables are also proposed under the scheme.” He said the government proposes to complete them in the next three years with the expenditure of Rs 10,0000 crore.

In Maharashtra, nearly 6.46 lakh works are under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, of which 4.77 lakh were under various stages of completion as on November 20, 2020. So far, 1, 68, 878 works were completed. More than 6.10 lakh workers were registered under the scheme.

During COVID-19, the highest number of labourers were enrolled under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) from the 11 districts of Vidarbha region. A total of 76,651 workers were enrolled in the coastal Konkan region, excluding the two districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburbs.