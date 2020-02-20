Maha Shivratri 2020: Messages and GIFS to send over WhatsApp and SMS

Maha Shivratri, the day when, legend has it, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati is here. This year, the festival falls on February 21.
Not just their nuptials, the day is also marked as a symbolic celebration of overcoming 'darkness' in life and in the world. Another legend suggests that this was the night when Shiva performed the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction.
Maha Shivratri finds mention in several of the Puranas. Many of the religious practices followed during the festival till date are inspired by these texts. On Friday, people from across the country will come together to offer prayers and profer milk and flowers to the Shivling.
We live in a digital world, and on this auspicious occasion, if you wish to send a message to your friends and family, we've got you covered.
Take a look at some of these Maha Shivratri messages:
On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you everything that you want from life. God bless you!
Greetings to you on this pious occasion of Maha Shivratri. May Lord Shiva shower you with his blessings and bring you happiness, prosperity and peace. Happy Maha Shivratri!
Maha Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May all yours prayers be answered on this auspicious occasion.
Keep saying Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivratri, 2020!
A day when positivity wins over negativity.
Har Har Mahadeva!
Happy Maha Shivratri to you.
May the glory of Shiva Shankar uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.
Celebrate Maha Shivratri and spread the message of honesty and love on this day when Lord Shiva descended on earth to vanquish evil.
