Maha Shivratri 2020: Messages and GIFS to send over WhatsApp and SMS

Maha Shivratri, the day when, legend has it, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati is here. This year, the festival falls on February 21.

Not just their nuptials, the day is also marked as a symbolic celebration of overcoming 'darkness' in life and in the world. Another legend suggests that this was the night when Shiva performed the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction.

Maha Shivratri finds mention in several of the Puranas. Many of the religious practices followed during the festival till date are inspired by these texts. On Friday, people from across the country will come together to offer prayers and profer milk and flowers to the Shivling.

