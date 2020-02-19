Ujjain: Preparations assessed ahead of Mahashivratri

Ujjain: Ahead of Mahashivratri, municipal commissioner Rishi Garg on Tuesday visited nearby areas of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and instructed the concerned officials to complete the preparation.

The commissioner started his visit from precipitation centre and visited Chaardham Temple, Bada Ganesh Temple, Bhasmarti Gate, Mahakal police station area and Madhav Seva Nyas premises.

Taking note on potable water arrangements, commissioner underlined the necessity to increase potable water centres. He also instructed to install big water canes and informed that 125 employees will be deployed for providing potable water to pilgrims. The commissioner also instructed to make arrangements for makeshift toilets nearby temple premises.