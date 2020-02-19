Ujjain: Preparations assessed ahead of Mahashivratri

Ujjain: Ahead of Mahashivratri, municipal commissioner Rishi Garg on Tuesday visited nearby areas of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and instructed the concerned officials to complete the preparation.
The commissioner started his visit from precipitation centre and visited Chaardham Temple, Bada Ganesh Temple, Bhasmarti Gate, Mahakal police station area and Madhav Seva Nyas premises.
Taking note on potable water arrangements, commissioner underlined the necessity to increase potable water centres. He also instructed to install big water canes and informed that 125 employees will be deployed for providing potable water to pilgrims. The commissioner also instructed to make arrangements for makeshift toilets nearby temple premises.
In regard with sanitation arrangements, the commissioner told that deployed employees shall follow the orders of sanitation mates. Talking about control rooms, commissioner instructed that 4 control rooms must be setup at Narsingh Ghat, Chardham Temple, Harsidddhi Pal, and near Shankh Dwar.
Additional commissioner instruct health department
Additional commissioner Manoj Pathak took meeting of employees and officials of health department about preparation of Mahashivratri. The meeting was held at Grand Hotel in which deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta, health officer Sanjay Kulshretha were present.
CAA protesters curtails stage width
In view of Mahashivratri, CAA protesters curtailed the width of their stage to pave the way for hundred of devotees. As per reports, people are staging the dharna against CAA on the one of the approaching roads to Mahakaleshwar temple, the community members shortened their stage up to 40 feet. The protesters said that they would expand the stage again after February 22.
