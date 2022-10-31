Maha Malegaon blasts: Two witnesses dead, one had allegedly revealed plot to kill Mohan Bhagwat | File Photo

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has informed the special court conducting trial in the Bomb blast case of Malegaon 2008 that two of the witnesses, who were to depose, have died.

Public prosecutor Avinash Rasal informed the special judge that the two witnesses, who were summoned on Monday, had died natural deaths. Rasal submitted their death certificates to the special court.

Plot to kill RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

One of the witnesses had allegedly earlier revealed to the ATS, which probed the case before the NIA took over, that there was a plot to assassinate RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Indresh Kumar. Bhagwat was to be killed when he visited Pune for a programme.

So far 27 witnesses have turned hostile in the case in which BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh and Col Prasad Purohit are accused.

On Sep 29, 2008, an explosive had gone off from a motorcycle at Malegaon town of Nashik district and killed six persons and injured over a 100.