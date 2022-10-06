Mumbai: Malegaon blast accused, MP Pragya Singh Thakur appears in court

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Malegaon blast accused, MP Pragya Singh Thakur appears in court

The last time the BJP MP remained present before the court was in November last year.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur | PTI
Accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, MP Pragya Thakur, who is out on bail, appeared before a special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday.

An ATS officer who had arrested her and some of her co-accused was testifying before the court. Thakur's advocate was cross-examinating him. The officer's testimony is to continue tomorrow.

In the past, Thakur has not been present during the deposition of any witnesses, except on days when she appeared after repeated directions by the court for the all accused to remain present.

The last time she remained present before the court was in November last year.

