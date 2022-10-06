Mumbai: Malegaon blast accused, MP Pragya Singh Thakur appears in court

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur | PTI

Accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, MP Pragya Thakur, who is out on bail, appeared before a special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday.

An ATS officer who had arrested her and some of her co-accused was testifying before the court. Thakur's advocate was cross-examinating him. The officer's testimony is to continue tomorrow.

In the past, Thakur has not been present during the deposition of any witnesses, except on days when she appeared after repeated directions by the court for the all accused to remain present.

The last time she remained present before the court was in November last year.

