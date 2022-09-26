Malegaon blast case: Court issues bailable warrant against ATS officer for skipping summons

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMalegaon blast case: Court issues bailable warrant against ATS officer for skipping summons

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 09:11 PM IST
Malegaon Blast took place in year 2008. | File Photo

Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Monday issued a bailable warrant against an officer of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for not appearing before it in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The officer concerned had arrested a few accused in the case and recorded some statements. He is also a witness in the case.

According to a lawyer, a bailable warrant of Rs 5,000 was issued against the officer, as he had skipped multiple summons.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured on September 29, 2008, after an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque at Malegaon town in Nashik district, located about 200 km from Mumbai.

Besides Dwivedi, other accused in the case include Lt Col Prasad Purohit, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Shudakar Diwedi, Major Ramesh Upadhyay (retired), Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni, all of whom are out on bail.

Over 260 witnesses have been examined in the case until now, of which more than 25 have turned hostile.

