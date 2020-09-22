Maha govt working to open Wankhede for 'stadium experience tour': Aaditya Thackeray

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many sporting events had come to a halt as stadiums and other public spaces remained shut. While the Centre had eventually permitted stadiums to reopen with restrictions in May, spectators were not permitted in. Unlock 4.0 in August relaxed this rule somewhat, with the a limited number of spectators being allowed.
But on Tuesday, Tourism and Environment Minister of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray, gave an indication of new initiatives that might soon see people return to Wankhede Stadium, albeit in a slightly different manner. "We at the Tourism Dept had requested Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to work with us on opening up of Wankhede Stadium for a stadium experience tour to tourists and fans from around the world. They have agreed in principle to work together on the same," he tweeted.
Alongside, he revealed that discussions had been held over the possibility of an “Indian Cricket emanating from Mumbai” being set up.
"The MCA has agreed for this as well, to be either in Wankhede or any suitable place," he added.
"For most of us, Cricket is a religion. Wankhede is where India won the World Cup. This truly shall be a place for not just tourists, but for devotees of cricket and their favourite players," he added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)