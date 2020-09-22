Maha govt working to open Wankhede for 'stadium experience tour': Aaditya Thackeray

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many sporting events had come to a halt as stadiums and other public spaces remained shut. While the Centre had eventually permitted stadiums to reopen with restrictions in May, spectators were not permitted in. Unlock 4.0 in August relaxed this rule somewhat, with the a limited number of spectators being allowed.

But on Tuesday, Tourism and Environment Minister of Maharashtra, Aaditya Thackeray, gave an indication of new initiatives that might soon see people return to Wankhede Stadium, albeit in a slightly different manner. "We at the Tourism Dept had requested Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to work with us on opening up of Wankhede Stadium for a stadium experience tour to tourists and fans from around the world. They have agreed in principle to work together on the same," he tweeted.