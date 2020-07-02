Maha Govt seeks grant of Rs 10,000 crore from GoI to meet discom's liquidity crunch

In an unprecedented move, the Maharashtra Government has urged the Centre to provide a grant of Rs 10,000 crore to the state electricity distribution company (MahaVitaran) to tide over the liquidity crunch caused by COVID 19 crisis. Minister of Energy Dr. Nitin Raut in a letter to the Union Power Minister RK Singh has said that the grant is needed on a priority basis because of the current precarious financial situation of MahaVitaran with a consumer base of over 2.5 crores.

''MahaVitaran has already raised a debt of Rs 18,600 crore from September 2018 to March 2020 in order to charge the liabilities towards power purchase. Besides, MahaVitaran has an outstanding loan of Rs 16,720 crore availed for various infrastructure development projects. There is also an overdraft of Rs 3,500 crore for working capital. MahaVitaran's total outstanding debt burden stands at Rs 38,282 crore at the end of March 2020,'' said Dr. Raut.

Further, MahaVitaran has to spend on average Rs 900 crore per month for loan repayment and interest thereon. '' The financial situation of MahaVitaran may worsen if the debt burden of the additional loans taken due to COVID 19 crisis is shifted to it. On the other hand, it is mandatory to pay the required maintenance and repair costs and pay the power generation companies on time for continuous power supply,'' said the minister.

Dr Raut said the MahaVitaran's revenue realization has halted in April and May as the electricity consumption by all industrial and commercial consumers was stopped during the lockdown period while all the consumers including residential ones have been given an extension to pay their electricity bills. However, MahaVitaran's power purchase cost, staff salaries, and tax liability were not reduced. '' As a result, MahaVitaran has been facing an unprecedented cash crunch and it's been extremely difficult for it to clear the payments of power generators, since April 2020,'' he noted.

Dr. Raut argued that with the lower realization of revenue, it will be difficult for MahaVitaran to make both ends. ''Considering the expected cash shortage in fiscal 2020-21, MahaVitaran had approached different banks, financial institutions for financial assistance but bankers have not responded positively,'' he said.